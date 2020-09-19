Advertisement

2nd Chance: Scooter

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

Meet Scooter!

Scooter is just a little over one-year-old, and he knows how to have a good time!

He would love for his forever home to have a fenced in yard, because he is one playful pup!

Scooter has a blast running around outside and would do best with an active family who can make sure he gets his exercise.

This boy is more than just energy though -- he is also smart!

He’s really good at sitting for treats, and is a pro at making sad puppy eyes to get more treats out of you!

If you want to adopt Scooter or any other pet, you can contact the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726, or you can visit their website at https://humanesocietystjc.org/.

