19-month-old dies after being run over by teen

Police lights
Police lights(KAIT-TV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-month-old child is dead after a being run over in Goshen.

The incident happened Friday evening, just after 5:45.

A 15-year-old boy was backing into a driveway in the 21200 block of SR 119.

A 19-month-old boy was sitting the driveway near the driver’s side tire.

The teen turned the wheel to straighten the car and the front driver’s side tire ran over the child.

Emergency responders came to the scene but the child’s injuries were fatal.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash investigation team is investigating.

