Advertisement

White Sox beat Twins 4-3 to clinch playoff spot

José Abreu homered and drove in two runs and Edwin Encarnación also homered for Chicago
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - The White Sox clinched their first postseason berth since 2008, rallying to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 as Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking double that capped a two-run rally in the seventh inning. Chicago (33-17) opened a three-game lead over the second-place Twins (31-21) in the AL Central. The White Sox are assured of no worse than a wild-card berth. José Abreu homered and drove in two runs and Edwin Encarnación also homered for Chicago, which won three of four in the series.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

High School

Edwardsburg ready for first game of Michigan High School football

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Sports Director Mark Skol Jr. caught up with Edwardsburg head football coach Kevin Bartz before the Eddies take on Vicksburg.

Sports

Charlie Weis Jr. ready for game back home against Notre Dame

Updated: 4 hours ago
Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly calls the 27-year-old a bright young star in the coaching profession.

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy is on track to play against South Florida

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly sounds optimistic about Lenzy’s recovery.

Sports

Lenzy on track to play Saturday

Updated: 10 hours ago
Lenzy on track to play Saturday

Latest News

Sports

Weis Jr. excited for South Bend homecoming

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weis Jr. excited for South Bend homecoming

Sports

Edwardsburg ready for first game of Michigan High School football

Updated: 10 hours ago
Edwardsburg ready for first game of Michigan High School football

News

S. Florida vs ND to air on USA Network; Countdown to Kickoff on 16.2

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Countdown to Kickoff and the South Florida vs Notre Dame game are on different channels this week.

Notre Dame

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: South Florida at Notre Dame

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Does the return of the Big Ten hurt Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff chances?

Sports

Big Ten changes course, aims for October start to football

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after the conference announced it would push football and other fall sports to spring because of the pandemic, the conference changed course.

Notre Dame

Dunning pitches White Sox past Twins for 6th straight win

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The AL-best White Sox also moved 16 games over .500 for the first time since they were 71-55 on Aug. 26, 2012.