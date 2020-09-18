Advertisement

Studebaker playground unveiled in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at the new Studebaker playground in Elkhart today.

The playground is designed for kids ages 5 to 12.

Features include a parent-child swing and interactive learning stations for kids.

This is the second new playground built in Elkhart this year.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson is excited about the upgrades to Elkhart parks.

“It’s something that they can associate with from school," Mayor Roberson said. “As well as learn a little bit along the way and spend great quality time with the parents.”

Two more new playgrounds are in the works for early 2021 in Elkhart.

