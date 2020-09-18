South Bend Police investigating armed robbery at gas station

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a BP gas station.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of E. McKinley around 5:16 Friday morning.

When they arrived, the suspect had already left.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call the South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 574-‪235-9263. "

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.