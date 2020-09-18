Advertisement

South Bend Police investigating armed robbery at gas station

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a BP gas station.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of E. McKinley around 5:16 Friday morning.

When they arrived, the suspect had already left.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call the South Bend Police Department Investigative Bureau at 574-‪235-9263. "

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A Frost Advisory goes into effect at 2am Saturday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Coldest weather of the season settles in this weekend.

News

Elkhart mayor, police chief, community discuss police relations

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
People gathered for a conversation about community and police relations at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Elkhart.

AP

FBI director says antifa is an ideology, not an organization

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
FBI Director Chris Wray says he regards antifa as more of an ideology than an organization.

Forecast

Chilly air moving in...

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SPLENDID STRETCH OF WEATHER... Boy, you just don't see a forecast like this very often here in Michiana. We're now forecasting at least 6 straight days of sunshine, before we have some slight chances for a shower or storm late next week. As for temperatures, it will be chilly at night and cool during the day through Saturday. Then we'll have a slow warm up, back toward 80, by the middle of next week...

Latest News

News

Heart Beat of the City music festival still on

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Heart Beat of the City wants to give everyone an opportunity to listen to live music safely.

News

Habitat for Humanity partners with Winnebago Industries

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County is partnering with Winnebago Industries to help build a new home in Elkhart.

Michigan

SCAM ALERT: Michigan taxpayers targeted

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Taxpayers are receiving a letter about an overdue tax bill, asking them to immediately contact a toll-free number to resolve an outstanding state tax debt.

Indiana

Fulton County Health Department still debating fate of Trail of Courage Festival

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The Fulton County Health Department has yet to sign off on a signature community festival that is scheduled to start this Saturday.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Recovering from COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
For thousands who survived a ventilator, their battle is just beginning.

Indiana

Adoptions out of foster care on the rise in Indiana

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
The State of Indiana is recognizing great strides in being able to find families for children in the foster care system.