Ramirez helps Indians snap skid with 10-3 win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) - Jose Ramirez homered twice on his 28th birthday, Shane Bieber took a shutout into the eighth inning and the Cleveland Indians snapped their eight-game losing streak with a 10-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Bieber didn’t allow a run until his final hitter, Willi Castro, hit a three-run homer in the eighth. That cost the Cleveland right-hander the major league ERA lead, but Bieber did become the first eight-game winner of this shortened season. He allowed four hits in 7 2/3 innings. Casey Mize allowed three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings for Detroit.

