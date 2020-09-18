Advertisement

Ramirez helps Indians snap skid with 10-3 win over Tigers

Casey Mize allowed three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings for Detroit
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Jose Ramirez homered twice on his 28th birthday, Shane Bieber took a shutout into the eighth inning and the Cleveland Indians snapped their eight-game losing streak with a 10-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Bieber didn’t allow a run until his final hitter, Willi Castro, hit a three-run homer in the eighth. That cost the Cleveland right-hander the major league ERA lead, but Bieber did become the first eight-game winner of this shortened season. He allowed four hits in 7 2/3 innings. Casey Mize allowed three earned runs in 3 2/3 innings for Detroit.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

