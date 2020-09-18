Advertisement

Notre Dame reports 16 more coronavirus cases

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 16 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

There have been 691 positive cases from 13,926 total tests since August 3.

Those positive tests include 642 undergraduates, 37 graduate students and 14 employees.

Notre Dame estimates that there are 54 active cases and 637 people who have recovered.

The school has a 7-day positivity rate of 1.2%.

You can find more information at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

