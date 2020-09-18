Notre Dame offensive line wants to show improvement against South Florida

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has one of the most experienced offensive lines in the country. After last week’s performance against Duke, the Fighting Irish big uglies were ranked as Pro Football Focus College’s best offensive line in the country.

But the Irish struggled early on against the Blue Devils.

The first three drives of the game for the Irish all ended up being three-and-outs. Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book was sacked twice during those first three drives as well.

However, the Irish picked it up after the first quarter. The offensive line allowed just one sack the rest of the way and the run game got moving with a total of 178 yards on the afternoon.

It was a solid day but Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg is not satisfied with the play in the trenches.

“Even though we played a couple of seasons together, we need to improve a lot," Eichenberg said. "Our technique needs to improve. Just us being aggressive needs to improve and just overall communication. I think it’s just going back to the basics. It happens in practice and that would help us a lot.”

We’ll find out on Saturday if the offensive line improves like Eichenberg hopes.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM, and the game will not be on NBC but on the USA Network

