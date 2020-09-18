Michigan reports 695 more coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 695 more coronavirus cases and 6 more deaths on Friday.

There have been at least 6,638 deaths and 115,387 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 829 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include five identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 680 new cases reported.

Tuesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 571 new cases reported. The deaths include 5 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 1,088 new cases reported.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 692 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,845 (+6) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 506 (+11) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 724 (+7) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

