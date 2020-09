ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Metro Homicide has been called to investigate a death near Walkerton.

St. Joseph County police responded to a home in the 69500 block of Tamarack Road at around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

SJCPD responded to a death in the 69500 block of Tamarack Rd at approx. 9 am this morning. Metro Homicide Unit is being called in to investigate. Any further information will come from CMHU. — St. Joe County Police Dept News Releases (@LSjcpd) September 18, 2020

