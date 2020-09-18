Advertisement

Judge blocks Michigan’s ban on transporting voters to polls

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A federal judge has blocked Michigan’s longstanding ban on transporting voters to the polls, ruling it conflicts with U.S. election law.

District Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis in Detroit issued an injunction Thursday against enforcing the restriction in November’s presidential election.

A form of the prohibition has been on the books since 1895. It is a misdemeanor to hire drivers to take voters to polling places unless they physically cannot walk.

Because of the ban, Michigan was the only state in which ride-hailing company Uber did not offer discounted rides to the polls on Election Day in November 2018.

