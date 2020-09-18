Frost many areas overnight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FROST IN MANY AREAS... Looks like many of us will get a frost Saturday morning, although it’s not as likely in the cities. My forecast is for a low of 36, which would be the second coldest September 19th on record, behind only 1929 when it hit 34. The rest of Saturday, though, will be spectacular with tons of sunshine and highs into the middle 60s. The rest of the 10 day forecast is unbelievable, with 7 straight days of sunshine showing up, as it slowly turns warmer. If we still had a 7 day forecast, it would feature a sun symbol every day! It does look like we get into a wetter pattern late in this forecast. For now, I will keep it at 30% or 40% chances on those days...

Tonight: Clear and turning chilly. Frost in many areas toward morning. Low: 36, Wind: Becoming Calm

Saturday: After the frosty start, it will be spectacular with sunshine. High: 65, Wind: E 5-10

Saturday night: Clear skies and quite chilly again. Low: 40

Sunday: Lots of sunshine with a milder afternoon. High: 71

