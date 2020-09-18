Advertisement

Frost many areas overnight

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU 10 Day Forecast(none)
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FROST IN MANY AREAS... Looks like many of us will get a frost Saturday morning, although it’s not as likely in the cities. My forecast is for a low of 36, which would be the second coldest September 19th on record, behind only 1929 when it hit 34. The rest of Saturday, though, will be spectacular with tons of sunshine and highs into the middle 60s. The rest of the 10 day forecast is unbelievable, with 7 straight days of sunshine showing up, as it slowly turns warmer. If we still had a 7 day forecast, it would feature a sun symbol every day! It does look like we get into a wetter pattern late in this forecast. For now, I will keep it at 30% or 40% chances on those days...

Tonight: Clear and turning chilly. Frost in many areas toward morning. Low: 36, Wind: Becoming Calm

Saturday: After the frosty start, it will be spectacular with sunshine. High: 65, Wind: E 5-10

Saturday night: Clear skies and quite chilly again. Low: 40

Sunday: Lots of sunshine with a milder afternoon. High: 71

SPLENDID STRETCH OF WEATHER... Boy, you just don't see a forecast like this very often here in Michiana. We're now forecasting at least 6 straight days of sunshine, before we have some slight chances for a shower or storm late next week. As for temperatures, it will be chilly at night and cool during the day through Saturday. Then we'll have a slow warm up, back toward 80, by the middle of next week...

UNUSUAL SUNNY STRETCH!! It's not often that we get 6 straight days of sunshine, but that's the forecast at the moment. Now, I'm sure we'll have some haze (western smoke) at times, and a few clouds at times (like Thursday morning), but overall...LOTS of sunshine. Temperatures will turn chillier for 2 or 3 days, before slowly warming back up by the middle of next week. And there are only tiny chances to get rain...slight chance later this evening, and some slight chances for a shower or thunderstorm later next week...

SHOT OF CHILLY AIR... We've been talking about this for a while now...the chillier air coming our way later this week. I'm now expecting a high of only 63 Friday and 65 Saturday...but each day will be mostly sunny. And I can't rule out lows in the upper 30s Saturday morning, which can bean a touch of frost in spots. It will warm up a bit again by the middle of next week. As for rain, very little chance. We have a tiny chance for a shower Wednesday evening, then a possible shower or thundershower by Wednesday or Thursday of "next" week...