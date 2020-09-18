Advertisement

Football Fridays return to Downtown South Bend for the first time since 2011

Now that Notre Dame football is back, DTSB is generating excitement with live music, drinks, and entertainment at the gridiron.
By Jack Springgate
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend reintroduced Football Fridays for the first time since 2011.

Now that Notre Dame football is back, DTSB is generating excitement with live music, drinks, and entertainment at the gridiron.

They’re also keeping safety in mind by spacing out tables and sitting areas so households can practice safe social distancing.

They’re requiring masks while on the gridiron and have hand sanitizing stations throughout downtown.

“We saw that there wasn’t going to be anything happening on campus so we wanted to bring the football fans downtown to give out businesses a chance get some of the excitement,” said DTSB Marketing & Events Director Kylie Carter.

Some of these businesses will be hosting watch parties for tomorrow’s game.

You can find a list of them on the DTSB website.

