FBI director says antifa is an ideology, not an organization

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray testifies before a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on 'worldwide threats to the homeland', Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 on Capitol Hill Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray says he regards antifa as more of an ideology than an organization.

That differs from President Donald Trump, who has suggested that antifa be formally designated as a terror group.

Wray did not dispute in testimony Thursday to the House Homeland Security Committee that antifa activists were a serious concern.

But he said it’s not a group or an organization.

The FBI director also said racially motivated white supremacists have accounted for the most lethal attacks in the U.S. in recent years, though this year the most lethal violence has come from anti-government activists.

