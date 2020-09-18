Downtown Nappanee to host Friday Fest

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Nappanee will host Friday Fest on September 18th.

Visitors can see custom cars, motorcycles, and listen to live music.

There will be more than 40 vendors and 11 artists selling items.

There will also be a food truck war.

Guests are encouraged to bring their pets and enjoy some great deals at local shops and restaurants.

“We just really want people to come to town and know what we have here,” said Cami Mechling, executive director of Visit Nappanee. “We have so much to offer, and anytime we have an event like this in Nappanee, it shows what we have and this helps the business owners.”

Friday Fest will be from 5-8 p.m.

Masks and physical distancing is required.