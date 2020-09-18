Advertisement

A Frost Advisory goes into effect at 2am Saturday morning

Great football weather for the weekend ahead
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY:

Simply Fall-like. Temperatures in the middle 60s this afternoon under sunny skies. Great for apple picking or a nice long walk with the dog. Grab a sweater! We have a cool north breeze all day long.

High waves on Lake Michigan. "When waves are high, stay dry.”

TONIGHT:

Lows in the 30s. Intensely cold for this time of year. Clear and dry. A Frost Advisory goes into effect at 2am, stretching into 9am Saturday morning.

TOMORROW:

Early frost on some grassy surfaces. Temperatures in the upper 30s as you wake up-- the coolest temperatures in several months! Highs reach the middle 60s into your Saturday afternoon. Excellent football weather with sunny skies and dry conditions.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

