1:30PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - S. Florida at Notre Dame

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football.

16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the South Florida matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.

Watch Countdown to Kickoff live from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Antenna TV (16.2) or online at wndu.com/livestream2.

Countdown to Kickoff
Countdown to Kickoff(WNDU)

16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol Jr. and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby will anchor Countdown to Kickoff from the stadium, and Megan Smedley and Lindsay Stone will report live during the broadcast.

Watch Notre Dame play South Florida on USA Network beginning at 2:30 p.m.

South Florida vs Notre Dame
South Florida vs Notre Dame(WNDU)

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking:

Does the return of the Big Ten hurt Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff chances?

(If you can’t view the poll above, click here.)

Tell us what you think, and then watch Countdown to Kickoff for the final results.

