Teen girl dead after being pulled from Lake Michigan

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Sad new information to pass along.

A 14-year-old girl is dead after she was pulled from Lake Michigan off Weko Beach in Bridgman over the weekend.

Our partners at The Herald-Palladium report the teen, who was from Illinois, died Sunday at a hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

A 15-year-old girl, who had been swimming with her, was able to make it to shore on her own.

Their names were not released but police say they are cousins.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.