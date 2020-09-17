Advertisement

St. Joseph County Department of Health discusses returning to in-person school

By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - No matter how you feel about this pandemic, one thing is certain: The St. Joseph County Department of Health has worked around the clock since day one.

Wednesday, the department gave an update at a Board of Health meeting.

So much of the department’s effort over the last couple of months has been on the return to school.

Wednesday, Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox shared the department’s work with the University of Notre Dame and school districts here locally.

The health department worked with the university to help get the surge in cases under control by increasing testing, effective contact tracing and offering many quarantine sites.

Fox said they were able to help turn the situation around through these efforts.

Next, the health department has been working with school districts.

The health department recommends that everyone entering a building continue to wear a mask and maintain as much physical-distance as possible, especially during meals.

The health department has worked long hours during this pandemic to make sure people stay safe.

“I’d say over the last month especially we’ve been trying as much as possible to get back to the normal business of the health department. Immunizations were down over the first several months of the pandemic; led testing, led risk assessment those were down; so we are trying to get back to operation as normal while still managing all the aspects of the pandemic as well,” said Fox.

Fox said he believes in-person instruction is possible if people actually follow guidelines.

