Several days of sunny skies and dry conditions across Michiana

Rain-free into the final weekend of Summer
Choppy waves on Lake Michigan with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across Michiana.
Choppy waves on Lake Michigan with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across Michiana.(WNDU)
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TODAY:

Partly cloudy skies, to start. Highs in the upper 60s, near 70 this afternoon. High waves on Lake Michigan. No swimming! Plenty of sunshine later today with a strong breeze from the north.

TONIGHT:

Clear, cool, dry. Lows drop all the way into the middle 40s! Sweater weather.

TOMORROW:

TGIF! A sunny and dry day with highs in the middle 60s.

