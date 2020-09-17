Several days of sunny skies and dry conditions across Michiana
Rain-free into the final weekend of Summer
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TODAY:
Partly cloudy skies, to start. Highs in the upper 60s, near 70 this afternoon. High waves on Lake Michigan. No swimming! Plenty of sunshine later today with a strong breeze from the north.
TONIGHT:
Clear, cool, dry. Lows drop all the way into the middle 40s! Sweater weather.
TOMORROW:
TGIF! A sunny and dry day with highs in the middle 60s.
