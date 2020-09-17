SCAM ALERT: Michigan taxpayers targeted

Mich. (WNDU) - Now to a scam alert that Michigan taxpayers with past-due debts should be aware of.

Taxpayers are receiving a letter about an overdue tax bill, asking them to immediately contact a toll-free number to resolve an outstanding state tax debt.

The letter aggressively threatens to seize your property and social security benefits if the debt is not settled.

If you have questions, you’re urged to call the Michigan Department of Treasury’s Collections Service Center at 517-636-5265.

