Notre Dame reports 8 more coronavirus cases

Notre Dame estimates that there are 51 active cases and 624 people who have recovered.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 8 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There have been 675 positive cases from 13,411 total tests since August 3.

Those positive tests include 626 undergraduates, 37 graduate students and 13 employees.

Notre Dame estimates that there are 51 active cases and 624 people who have recovered.

The school has a 7-day positivity rate of 1.3%.

You can find more information at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

