Michigan reports 829 more coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 829 more coronavirus cases and 9 more deaths on Thursday.

*The deaths announced include five identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been at least 6,632 deaths and 114,692 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 680 new cases reported.

Tuesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 571 new cases reported. The deaths include 5 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 1,088 new cases reported.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 692 new cases were reported.

Friday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,313 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,839 (+14) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 495 (+7) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 717 (+4) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

