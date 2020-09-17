Advertisement

Michigan reports 829 more coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

There have been at least 6,632 deaths and 114,692 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been at least 6,632 deaths and 114,692 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 829 more coronavirus cases and 9 more deaths on Thursday.

*The deaths announced include five identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been at least 6,632 deaths and 114,692 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 680 new cases reported.

Tuesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 571 new cases reported. The deaths include 5 identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 1,088 new cases reported.

Saturday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 692 new cases were reported.

Friday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 1,313 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 71 (+0) deaths and 1,839 (+14) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 16 (+0) deaths and 495 (+7) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 11 (+0) deaths and 717 (+4) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

