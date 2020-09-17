Advertisement

Medical Moment: Recovering from COVID-19

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For thousands who survived a ventilator, their battle is just beginning.

Now, a more intense rehab is helping get patients home.

Details next in today’s Medical Moment.

There have been 6.6 million cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Of those cases, 196,000 have died.

For those who recovered, the path can be a long one.

As Martie Salt reports, the more time spent in the ICU on a ventilator, the harder it is to get back to normal.

Hospitals around the country are revamping their rehab procedures, evaluating patients daily, revising how much rehab patients can handle and even working virtually.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Fulton County Health Department still debating fate of Trail of Courage Festival

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The Fulton County Health Department has yet to sign off on a signature community festival that is scheduled to start this Saturday.

Indiana

Adoptions out of foster care on the rise in Indiana

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Jack Springgate
The State of Indiana is recognizing great strides in being able to find families for children in the foster care system.

News

IU South Bend celebrates Constitution Day

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana University South Bend is celebrating Constitution Day by giving students grab-and-go gift bags.

News

Teen girl dead after being pulled from Lake Michigan

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A 14-year-old girl is dead after she was pulled from Lake Michigan off Weko Beach in Bridgman over the weekend.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 829 more coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been at least 6,632 deaths and 114,692 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Crime

Dazhon A. Howard charging documents

Updated: 1 hours ago

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 850 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.5%.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame reports 8 more coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame estimates that there are 51 active cases and 624 people who have recovered.

News

Man charged in fatal South Bend stabbing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
Richard Lee Alexander has been arrested and charged in connection with the South Bend stabbing death of 37-year-old Catherine Minix.

News

Exhibit at Studebaker National Museum explores South Bend’s history

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
If you're a history buff, there's a new exhibit to see at the Studebaker National Museum.