Man charged in fatal South Bend stabbing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Richard Lee Alexander has been arrested and charged in connection with the South Bend stabbing death of 37-year-old Catherine Minix.

Minix' body was found Sunday in the 900 block of Fairview.

Alexander was arrested on an outstanding warrant and is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

He is charged with murder, a felony; and invasion of privacy, a class A misdemeanor.

Alexander’s initial hearing and arraignment are scheduled for Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.

From the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office:

Please see attached Criminal Information and Supplemental Affidavit in Support of Probable Cause.

The sentencing range for Murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a Class A Misdemeanor is up to 1 year.

Please be advised that the charges filed against this defendant are merely accusations and that he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

