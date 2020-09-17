Advertisement

Man charged in fatal South Bend stabbing

Richard Lee Alexander
Richard Lee Alexander(St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Richard Lee Alexander has been arrested and charged in connection with the South Bend stabbing death of 37-year-old Catherine Minix.

Minix' body was found Sunday in the 900 block of Fairview.

Alexander was arrested on an outstanding warrant and is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

He is charged with murder, a felony; and invasion of privacy, a class A misdemeanor.

Alexander’s initial hearing and arraignment are scheduled for Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.

Minix was found dead on Sunday on Fairview Avenue in South Bend.(Bobbi Fein)

From the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office:

St. Joseph County –Today the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office charged Richard Lee Alexander, 53, in connection with the September 13, 2020, stabbing death of Catherine Minix. Ms. Minix' body was found in the 900 block of Fairview, South Bend. He is charged with Murder, a Felony, and Invasion of Privacy, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Probable cause was found and an arrest warrant issued. Defendant was ordered held without bond. He was arrested on September 14, 2020, on an outstanding warrant and remains in the custody of the St. Joseph County Jail.

His initial hearing and arraignment are scheduled for tomorrow, September 18th, at 1:00 p.m.

Please see attached Criminal Information and Supplemental Affidavit in Support of Probable Cause.

The sentencing range for Murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a Class A Misdemeanor is up to 1 year.

Please be advised that the charges filed against this defendant are merely accusations and that he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

