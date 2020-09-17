IU South Bend celebrates Constitution Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana University South Bend is celebrating Constitution Day by giving students grab-and-go gift bags.

It all happened on campus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., led by students with the American Democracy Project.

Inside each bag are free snacks, vote-themed buttons, pocket-sized copies of the U.S. Constitution and information about upcoming educational opportunities.

It’s all of it in effort to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution on this very day in 1787.

“The constitution is effectively the document which outlines the entire structure of our government and as a citizen, it’s always great to be informed on that structure so you can kind of help to initiate and make change that you want to see in the world,” says Christian Martinez, an intern with the American Democracy Project.

Fun fact about the constitution: at 4,400 words, it is the oldest and shortest written constitution of any major government in the world.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.