Heart Beat of the City music festival still on

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Many music festivals have been cancelled because of COVID.

But not this one.

Wear a mask, drive-in, or join from home.

Heart Beat of the City wants to give everyone an opportunity to listen to live music safely.

On Oct. 3, this parking lot will be transformed into one of three different locations to groove to some Latin rock, R&B, and so much more.

Cars can line up and watch live performances on a jumbo-tron screen at the Eklhart High School East Campus, West Campus, and Pierre Moran Middle School as long as they stay 6 feet apart.

Arvis Dawson, a board member at Heart City Healthy Clinic, says events like these can help heal a community.

“And I think it really helps the attitude of the community when events are happening that they can be a part of, in this case whether virtually or in person. I just think it is really important for you mental attitude which is part of what Heart City does. Along with your health there is some mental aspects that we attempt to touch too,” says Dawson.

Each streaming location will have food trucks and giveaways, and if you don’t want to make the drive out there, you can always tune-in online free of charge.

