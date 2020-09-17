Habitat for Humanity partners with Winnebago Industries

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County is partnering with Winnebago Industries to help build a new home in Elkhart.

McKenna Curry, a life-long Elkhart resident, applied for Habitat’s Homeownership Program last fall and is now getting her own home with the community’s help.

The sound of hammering fills the air as crews work.

Starting bright and early at 4 a.m., over 30 Winnebago employees donned hard hats and safety glasses to build the walls of Curry’s new habitat home.

And for some employees, the hard work and early morning start is worth the chance to help someone out.

“Gives you a good feeling to know you are able to help someone out and you can have a good time in doing it as well. It’s not always about how your day goes, sometimes it’s about how other people’s day goes as well,” says Cody Vance, plant operations manager for Winnebago Industries.

As well as donating their time, Winnebago Industries Foundation helped financially contribute to building the home.

Curry says she’s excited for her five-year-old daughter to have her own room.

