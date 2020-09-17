Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy is on track to play against South Florida

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There were a handful of Notre Dame football players on the injury report after the Duke game, and this is the latest 16 News Now knows from head coach Brian Kelly as of Thursday afternoon.

Safety Kyle Hamitlon suffered an ankle sprain against Duke on Saturday. Kelly calls Hamilton day-to-day. Kelly says Hamilton is in the “PPT” program right now, which stands for “prayers and personal thoughts.”

The Fort Wayne product, wide receiver Ben Skowronek is out against South Florida. He has a hamstring injury.

However, wide receiver Braden Lenzy could see the field this week. Lenzy did not play against the Blue Devils after having some hamstring troubles. However, Kelly sounds optimistic about Lenzy’s recovery.

“With Braden Lenzy, I think we had a good day with him yesterday," Kelly said. "Hamstring injuries are such, especially with the skill players, they have to feel comfortable. They have to feel a sense of being able to run out and do the things necessary at that position. A big thing for him is his speed and his ability to really push at the top end and get out of breaks. I think he feels that way now.”

If Lenzy does play, he will be wearing the number 0 on Saturday. He is the first Notre Dame football player to ever wear 0.

As for wide receiver Kevin Austin, who suffered a fifth metatarsal fracture back in August, he is out of his walking boot. Kelly says Austin is showing good signs. He has just started to run and could be back before Notre Dame’s next home game against Florida State. That is not until October 10th.

