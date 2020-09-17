Advertisement

Exhibit at Studebaker National Museum explores South Bend’s history

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a history buff, there’s a new exhibit to see at the Studebaker National Museum.

South Bend: Then and Now, Part III explores the history of the city through photographs.

You can view images from the 1900s, matched with present day images.

The exhibit shows you well-known South Bend locations and how they looked back in the day, including the East Race and the County-City building.

The exhibit will be open through January 23, 2021.

The Studebaker National Museum is open Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.

Admission is $8 for adults, $6.50 for seniors over 60, and $5 for youth ages 6-18.

For more information, call the museum at (574) 235-9714, toll free at (888) 391-5600 or visit their website by clicking here.

