Edwardsburg ready for first game of Michigan High School football

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - On Friday, those Friday night lights turn on for the first time in Michigan in 2020.

16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol Jr. caught up with Edwardsburg head football coach Kevin Bartz before the Eddies take on Vicksburg in WNDU’s Monteith’s Best One Spotlight Game of the Week.

SKOL: “It’s game week. It’s a week that probably many people thought might never actually be here. How does it feel that its here and you are finally playing a football game on Friday night?”

BARTZ: “We are thrilled to be out here right now. A couple of weeks ago if you would have told me this was going to happen, I would have said no way. We were trying to figure out how things were going to happen in the spring. What are we going to do and how are we going to prepare for something like that. To move it back to the fall when football should be played, we are pumped and ready to go, man.”

SKOL: “So is the message this week different at all now that the season has been taken away and given back?”

BARTZ: “I think the reality is still out there that you are playing week-to-week. You are hoping you are back and nothing happens to your team or within the state so I think the message is, this could be your last game. We always talk about seniors, you get to the end of the season and hey this could be your last game. This could be their last game at any point in time right now. You’ve got to play with a sense of urgency that it could be the end at any time.”

SKOL: “What do you need to do on Friday night to come out with the win and improve to 1-0 in 2020?”

BARTZ: “We need to be aggressive off the ball. We talk about their team has their personality, their style our style is being aggressive. We talked to our kids that we are locking on getting movement at the line of scrimmage flying around defensively and taking care of their job. We have to have everybody doing their job and making their play.”

Edwardsburg and Vicksburg will be just one of 10 games WNDU is featuring on Friday Night Football. It will be the first time in 2020, Michigan and Indiana high school football teams are playing on the same night.

