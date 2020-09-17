Advertisement

Chilly air moving in...

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU 10 Day Forecast(none)
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SPLENDID STRETCH OF WEATHER... Boy, you just don’t see a forecast like this very often here in Michiana. We’re now forecasting at least 6 straight days of sunshine, before we have some slight chances for a shower or storm late next week. As for temperatures, it will be chilly at night and cool during the day through Saturday. Then we’ll have a slow warm up, back toward 80, by the middle of next week...

Tonight: Bit breezy early, otherwise clear and cool. Low: 44, Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: Tons of sunshine and remaining cool. High: 63, Wind: N 7-14

Friday night: Clear and becoming quite chilly. Areas of frost by morning. Low: 38

Saturday: Sunshine with a comfortably cool afternoon. High: 65

UNUSUAL SUNNY STRETCH!! It's not often that we get 6 straight days of sunshine, but that's the forecast at the moment. Now, I'm sure we'll have some haze (western smoke) at times, and a few clouds at times (like Thursday morning), but overall...LOTS of sunshine. Temperatures will turn chillier for 2 or 3 days, before slowly warming back up by the middle of next week. And there are only tiny chances to get rain...slight chance later this evening, and some slight chances for a shower or thunderstorm later next week...

SHOT OF CHILLY AIR... We've been talking about this for a while now...the chillier air coming our way later this week. I'm now expecting a high of only 63 Friday and 65 Saturday...but each day will be mostly sunny. And I can't rule out lows in the upper 30s Saturday morning, which can bean a touch of frost in spots. It will warm up a bit again by the middle of next week. As for rain, very little chance. We have a tiny chance for a shower Wednesday evening, then a possible shower or thundershower by Wednesday or Thursday of "next" week...

