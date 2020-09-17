Chilly air moving in...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SPLENDID STRETCH OF WEATHER... Boy, you just don’t see a forecast like this very often here in Michiana. We’re now forecasting at least 6 straight days of sunshine, before we have some slight chances for a shower or storm late next week. As for temperatures, it will be chilly at night and cool during the day through Saturday. Then we’ll have a slow warm up, back toward 80, by the middle of next week...

Tonight: Bit breezy early, otherwise clear and cool. Low: 44, Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: Tons of sunshine and remaining cool. High: 63, Wind: N 7-14

Friday night: Clear and becoming quite chilly. Areas of frost by morning. Low: 38

Saturday: Sunshine with a comfortably cool afternoon. High: 65

