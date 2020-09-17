Advertisement

Charlie Weis Jr. ready for game back home against Notre Dame

Brian Kelly calls the 27-year-old a “bright young star” in the coaching profession.
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Charlie Weis is coming home to South Bend. Charlie Weis Jr. that is.

Charlie Jr. is the offensive coordinator at South Florida, and, as a 10-year-old, he watched his dad roam the sidelines at Notre Dame Stadium.

Weis went to St. Joseph High School in South Bend, and got a job as an assistant football coach where his responsibilities were to watch film and produce scouting reports for the Indians coaching staff.

Weis says it’ll be different hearing the Notre Dame fight song as an opponent but is ready for a special day in South Bend on Saturday.

“The Notre Dame community is an amazing place,” Weis Jr. said. “Lots of great moments growing up there. The first couple of years having some awesome memories of going to big bowl games and Brady Quinn being a Heisman finalist and some of those times. Definitely some special, fond memories there and obviously some tough times near the end but overall, I have a lot of love for South Bend a lot of love for Notre Dame. It will be cool to go back home.”

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly calls the 27-year-old a “bright young star” in the coaching profession. Before taking the job at USF, Weis Jr. was hired as the offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic University at just 24 years old.

