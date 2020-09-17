Best-selling author speaks to Saint Mary’s students

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Mary’s College students gathered for a watch party on the lawn Wednesday night.

They heard a recorded conversation between Tara Westover, author of the best-selling book, Educated: A Memoir, and college president Katie Conboy.

In her book, Westover talks about being kept out of school as a kid.

She eventually left her family, overcame the odds, and went on to earn a Ph.D. from Cambridge University.

More than 40,000 people from around the world tuned in to watch.

“Tara’s book has spoken to people across the world. I think part of it is that people love a story of success, people love a memoir, but also her message about the importance of education, I think that’s really communicated to people from all walks of life,” says Laura Williamson Ambrose, organizer and professor.

Westover had been scheduled to speak on campus, but due to COVID-19 she did a recorded interview instead.

