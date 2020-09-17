Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for missing 5-month-old

Kinsley Rose Potts
Kinsley Rose Potts(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WNDU) - According to our sister station WTHR, 5-month-old Kinsley Rose Potts was found safe inside a stolen truck in Indianapolis.

From the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department:

*** CANCELLATION***

AMBER Alert 001-2020 issued on September 17, 2020 on Kinsley Rose Potts has been cancelled as of September 17, 2020 as requested by the Plainfield Police Department.  For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700.

***ORIGINAL RELEASE**

A Statewide AMBER Alert has been declared, repeating, a Statewide AMBER Alert has been declared.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Plainfield, Indiana which is 18.5 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

The victim, Kinsley Rose Potts, is a 5 month old white female, 1 foot tall, 20 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, and last seen wearing a onesie. Kinsley was last seen on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 6:29 am in Plainfield, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, is a unknown white male with gray beard last seen wearing, a white shirt and driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Indiana plate DPC803.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.

This concludes this AMBER Alert.

