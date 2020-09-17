Advertisement

Adoptions out of foster care on the rise in Indiana

By Jack Springgate
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The State of Indiana is recognizing great strides in being able to find families for children in the foster care system.

While state leaders celebrate being number one in the country for increasing the total number of kids being adopted out of foster care, the impact these relationships have on kids and their new parents is something these numbers can’t describe.

Misty Sorchevich opened up with 16 News Now once before about her journey going from foster parent to adopting two of the children she fostered, one of them being now 10-year-old Neveah.

“It’s been so life changing for us, just beyond being a parent to be able to help another child. It’s so fulfilling knowing we were able to give these girls a good home,” Misty said.

Misty and her husband continued fostering until they adopted their second child.

Now Misty advocates for children up for adoption in the foster care system by trying to find them families in her role with the Indiana Adoption Program.

“It’s working! All these programs that we’ve started and that I get to be involved with--it’s working and that’s just thrilling. And to hear that all the work that we’re putting into this is working just makes my heart happy,” she said.

Since 2014, the total number of adopted children has been on the rise in the Hoosier State.

The number is more than twice as high as it was six years ago.

Continued effort from people like Misty is one of the reasons Indiana’s adoption numbers keep rising.

