Wi-Fi coming to Mishawaka parks, families in need

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A federal grant will help provide Wi-Fi in Mishawaka parks and home internet to families in need.

The announcement was made today at Mary Gibbard Park in Mishawaka.

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded more than $191,000 to School City of Mishawaka and Mishawaka Parks and Recreation.

The money will look to improve areas in Mishawaka with bad internet connection, as it’s creating issues for kids who are learning remotely.

“Today we are announcing that we are introducing Free Wi-Fi in this park as well as others in the City of Mishawaka. And it couldn’t come at a better time,” says Mayor David Wood.

The grant will also provide comcast internet essentials for families who qualify.

Families who are identified will receive home internet for 12 months.

