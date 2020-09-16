Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Young comedian needs adoptive family

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When life gets you down, it helps to know someone who can lighten the mood. In this case, an 11-year-old foster kid named Alix.

“Why didn’t the skeleton go to the ball?” said Alix. “Because he didn’t have nobody to go with.”

“Why didn’t the chicken go to the cookout?” said Alix. “He didn’t want to get roasted.”

Corny jokes are just some of this kid’s favorite pastimes.

Alix loves to shoot hoops and he’s really good too.

“I like to play basketball. I like to play boardgames. I like to play video games. I like to read. I like to watch tv,” said Alix.

He’s a helpful kid who doesn’t mind chores.

“I like to mop and wash dishes,” admitted Alix. He says chores are important for kids to learn how to take care of themselves when they get older.

When Alix gets older, he wants to be a police officer or serve in the military.

“I want to serve the country,” said Alix. “I want to serve the state.”

“Knock, knock. Who’s there? The FBI. The FBI who? We ask all the questions around here!”

When you ask Alix a question about foster care, you’ll get an honest answer.

When asked what was tough about being in foster care, Alix replied, “Being away from my grandmother.”

Now, Alix needs to find a permanent home. He’s tired of moving around.

“Actually, I was in a lot of foster homes. A lot,” said Alix.

He has a short list of things he’s looking for in a new family.

“Comedy. Family fun. Video games,” said Alix.

Most of all he wants to find happiness and the chance to live a light-hearted life.

“Because I give people a good laugh,” said Alix before ending the interview with one more corny joke.

“Why didn’t the skeleton cross the road? He didn’t have enough guts to do it!” said Alix.

Click here for the link to Indiana’s Adoption Program to learn more about Alix or any other children featured in our Wednesday’s Child segments.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Health officials in Michiana outline factors that could impact Halloween

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
With many trick or treaters already wearing a mask as part of their costumes, the Halloween tradition comes with some built-in COVID precautions. Local health officials say there are other factors to consider before going out to trick or treat.

Community

16 Pack-a-Backpack giveaway doing drive-thru this year

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
This year was a little different due to COVID-19, making today’s event a literal backpack drive.

Community

Day of Remembrance event held at Southlawn Cemetery

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
Several people from Michiana gathered at the South Lawn Cemetery to observe the national day of remembrance.

Community

West End Bakery plans to keep with tradition after announcing reopening plans

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
While the West End Bakery is under new ownership, many of the flavors, recipes, and employees that kept this place running for 90-plus years remain the same.

Latest News

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Caring teen wants family to love

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Teens are still growing up and in need of trustworthy adults to help guide the way. There are teens in foster care who need even more help.

Community

Round Barn Winery host Harvest Party to kick off harvest season

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
Featuring music from PT & the Cruisers, and Kevin Presbrey, this celebration was meant to give people a great start to their long weekend.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Bright boy needs adoptive family

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
12-year-old Donny is a typical kid with high aspirations.

Community

New ‘900 JCKSN’ condos starting construction near downtown Elkhart

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
This marks the beginning of an eleven-month construction project for the 12 condo units.

Community

Man with kidney failure fighting to keep decade-long hot dog business alive

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
|
By Ibrahim Samra
After discovering he had kidney failure, loyal customers set up a GoFundMe page for Ron Simons, owner of Ron's River Dogs in Elkhart, to help keep decade-long hot dog business going.

Call For Action

Michiana volunteers and employees hit the road to assist in natural disaster recovery efforts

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By Jack Springgate
16 News Now spoke with Northern Indiana’s Red Cross Director, who says their volunteers will focus on sheltering people who’ve lost their homes and making sure they’re taken care of once they arrive.