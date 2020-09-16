Wednesday’s Child: Young comedian needs adoptive family

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When life gets you down, it helps to know someone who can lighten the mood. In this case, an 11-year-old foster kid named Alix.

“Why didn’t the skeleton go to the ball?” said Alix. “Because he didn’t have nobody to go with.”

“Why didn’t the chicken go to the cookout?” said Alix. “He didn’t want to get roasted.”

Corny jokes are just some of this kid’s favorite pastimes.

Alix loves to shoot hoops and he’s really good too.

“I like to play basketball. I like to play boardgames. I like to play video games. I like to read. I like to watch tv,” said Alix.

He’s a helpful kid who doesn’t mind chores.

“I like to mop and wash dishes,” admitted Alix. He says chores are important for kids to learn how to take care of themselves when they get older.

When Alix gets older, he wants to be a police officer or serve in the military.

“I want to serve the country,” said Alix. “I want to serve the state.”

“Knock, knock. Who’s there? The FBI. The FBI who? We ask all the questions around here!”

When you ask Alix a question about foster care, you’ll get an honest answer.

When asked what was tough about being in foster care, Alix replied, “Being away from my grandmother.”

Now, Alix needs to find a permanent home. He’s tired of moving around.

“Actually, I was in a lot of foster homes. A lot,” said Alix.

He has a short list of things he’s looking for in a new family.

“Comedy. Family fun. Video games,” said Alix.

Most of all he wants to find happiness and the chance to live a light-hearted life.

“Because I give people a good laugh,” said Alix before ending the interview with one more corny joke.

“Why didn’t the skeleton cross the road? He didn’t have enough guts to do it!” said Alix.

Click here for the link to Indiana’s Adoption Program to learn more about Alix or any other children featured in our Wednesday’s Child segments.

