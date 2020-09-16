Advertisement

Vigil held for victim of deadly stabbing in South Bend

By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community is reeling after 37-year-old Catherine Minix was found dead Sunday morning in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue in South Bend.

County Metro Homicide said Minix was stabbed to death.

“I wondered why she wasn’t answering my calls and returning my texts, but that’s why because this had happened to her,” said friend and neighbor Robin Harris.

Friends and neighbors said Minix had recently left a domestic violence relationship and had a lot to look forward to in the future.

“She’d give you the shirt off her back if she had it, you know what I mean. She was just that kind of person. She was an awesome person," said friend Bobbi Fein

Tuesday people gathered for a vigil for Minix outside her home on East Victoria Street, just a block away from where her body was found.

People lit candles and shared stories.

“She was the best person. She had never met a stranger...I am going to miss her immensely. That laugh. That voice," Harris said.

At last check, authorities said they have a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.

16 News Now reached out to Metro Homicide Tuesday night to learn the latest details in this case, but did not hear back.

“Rest in peace man, and take care of all of us and your fur babies. We love you down here and you see what we are doing. We aren’t ever going to let you be forgotten. I love you Caty,” said Harris.

