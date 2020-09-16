Advertisement

University Park Mall won’t open on Thanksgiving Day

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - University Park Mall won’t open on Thanksgiving Day, the Simon Property Group announced.

“In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones,” said David Simon, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Simon.

The mall, along with Simon’s other properties, will open on Black Friday.

This includes Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City.

From Simon:

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon announced today it will not open properties on Thanksgiving Day.

“In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

Simon properties will be open on Black Friday. More information, including individual properties hours of operation, can be found by clicking here.

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

