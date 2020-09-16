Unity Gardens begins construction on new outdoor kitchen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s an exciting time at Unity Gardens in South Bend, as new projects are underway to help expand their mission.

Construction has started on an outdoor kitchen.

The space will be used for chef demonstrations, picnics, and outdoor education.

Solar panels are also being built, which will generate electricity to the Welcome Center building.

“We will have seating for people, we will have a cement pad,” said Sara Stewart, executive director. “We’ll have chef’s that can come in and do those same things right here next to the building, but outside so people can be safe.”

The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Unity gardens is also in need of donations and volunteers right now.

For more information on how to help, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.