South Bend small businesses receive grants

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend leaders awarded Small Business Resiliency Grants to over 50 local small businesses.

The $5,000 Resiliency Grant is designed to help support these small businesses during the current economic crisis.

“it gives our city an opportunity to certainly come along side of you, wrap our arms around you, to be of support as we all have had to navigate some challenging weeks, probably 27 weeks now of COVID-19. And certainly, we recognize that it’s been challenging for you, as it has been for even our own city government,” says Diversity & Inclusion Officer Michael Patton.

South Bend Mayor James Mueller was also in attendance at the ceremony today.

The city launched the Small Business Resiliency Grant Program in the spring and worked alongside the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

