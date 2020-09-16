Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old girl

Christina Owen
Christina Owen(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Christina Owen, 16, of Avon, Indiana.

From the Indiana State Police:

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Christina Owen, a 16 year old white, female, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing dark colored glasses, grey hoodie, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

Christina is missing from Avon, Indiana which is 14 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm.  She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Christina Owen, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mishawaka principal named a national ‘Principal of the Year’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Ben Domonkos at LaSalle Elementary in Mishawaka received the national honor from Whole Brain Teaching.

News

South Bend small businesses receive grants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
South Bend leaders awarded Small Business Resiliency Grants to over 50 local small businesses.

News

LaPorte experiences influx of lakefront housing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The city of LaPorte will be seeing an influx of housing near its lakefronts within the next year.

Michigan

Cass County corrections officer dies from motorcycle accident injuries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Cass County corrections officer has died from injuries during a motorcycle crash in July.

Latest News

News

Indiana State Police investigate Mishawaka home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana State Police issued a warrant as part of an investigation into a house on Ironwood and Donald Street.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: A new treatment for rare thyroid cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Martie Salt is introducing us to the first young man in the country who is being treated with a life-saving drug, which was at first, only for adults.

Forecast

Chillier weather coming...

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
UNUSUAL SUNNY STRETCH!! It's not often that we get 6 straight days of sunshine, but that's the forecast at the moment. Now, I'm sure we'll have some haze (western smoke) at times, and a few clouds at times (like Thursday morning), but overall...LOTS of sunshine. Temperatures will turn chillier for 2 or 3 days, before slowly warming back up by the middle of next week. And there are only tiny chances to get rain...slight chance later this evening, and some slight chances for a shower or thunderstorm later next week...

Making A Difference

Coasson Inc. making funerals possible during the pandemic with reimagined hearse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
When Coasson Inc. got into business three years ago, they were already challenging the idea of a traditional hearse. Now their innovations are overcoming the barriers that come with having a visitation or funeral during the pandemic.

News

Wi-Fi coming to Mishawaka parks, families in need

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A federal grant will help provide Wi-Fi in Mishawaka parks and home internet to families in need.

News

Secret Sisters Society hosts annual style show virtually

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A long-standing tradition continues this week, both online and in style.