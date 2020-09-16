Secret Sisters Society hosts annual style show virtually

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A long-standing tradition continues this week, both online and in style.

We’re talking about the Secret Sisters Society Style Show.

For 19 years, the women’s task force of St. Joseph Health System has been holding a luncheon and style show featuring local cancer survivors as the runway models.

The event raises money for support services and spreads awareness about the importance of mammograms.

While they can’t gather as a group for lunch, they still held the event virtually.

Our very own Tricia Sloma was the em-cee.

“The event, because it’s virtual, it allows more people to view and hear the stories. In the past we’ve had up to ten even more models, today we have four models. Each or them at a different stage of their cancer treatment, and you’ll hear their story. As they tell it themselves,” says Eileen Toney, Director of Development for the St. Joseph System, The Foundation.

And if you’re a member of the Secret Sisters Society, it’s time to renew your membership.

And if you’d like to join, click here.

