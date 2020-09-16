Advertisement

Secret Sister Society Style Show to be held virtually this year

Secret Sisters Society Luncheon 2019
Secret Sisters Society Luncheon 2019(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A long-standing tradition will continue this week online and in style.

The Women’s Task Force of St. Joseph Health System has been holding the Secret Sister Society Style Show and luncheon for 19 years, featuring local cancer survivors as the runway models. The event raises money for support services and spreads awareness about the importance of mammograms.

While they can’t gather as a group for lunch this year, the event is still being held virtually. It starts at noon on Wednesday here: https://www.sjmed.com/secretsisters

WNDU’s Tricia Sloma will be hosting the Style Show along with St. Joe Health System CEO Chad Towner. They’ll introduce you to some inspiring women and show you some fall fashions from local boutiques.

