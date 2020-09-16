S. Florida vs ND to air on USA Network; Countdown to Kickoff on 16.2

(WNDU) - The Irish are back in action when they host South Florida on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

Countdown to Kickoff comes your way at 1:30 p.m., but this week it’s on Antenna TV (16.2).

Countdown to Kickoff (WNDU)

The game with the Bulls kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on the USA Network.

Countdown and the game are on different channels this week because NBC Sports coverage of the U.S. Open will be live on WNDU from Thursday through Sunday.

Our Thursday evening newscasts will begin at 5 p.m. Our Friday evening newscasts will be entirely pre-empted.

U.S. Open (WNDU)

