Police in Goshen investigating shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Goshen are investigating after a domestic disturbance in which shots were fired.

It happened in the 5600 block of Dewey Ave just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers were doing a welfare check in response to a call asking for police.

They found three people who had been in a physical argument, which included a gun being fired towards one victim.

Police arrested Jose Francisco Medina, 42, after investigators say he hit his wife and another man with a gun

Medina was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

Both victims were treated for injuries at the scene.

There are no further details from police at this time.

