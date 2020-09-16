Police in Goshen investigating shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Goshen are investigating after a domestic disturbance in which shots were fired.

It happened in the 5600 block of Dewey Ave just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers were doing a welfare check in response to a call asking for police.

They found three people who had been in a physical argument, which included a gun being fired towards one victim.

Police arrested Jose Francisco Medina, 42, after investigators say he hit his wife and another man with a gun

Medina was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

Both victims were treated for injuries at the scene.

There are no further details from police at this time.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.