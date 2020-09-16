Notre Dame reports 7 more coronavirus cases

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 7 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There have been 667 positive cases from 12,539 total tests since August 3.

Those positive tests include 618 undergraduates, 37 graduate students and 13 employees.

Notre Dame estimates that there are 49 active cases and 618 people who have recovered.

The school has a 7-day positivity rate of 1.4%.

You can find more information at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

