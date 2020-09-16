Advertisement

More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin, Texas

Two cranes collided and partially collapsed at a construction site in Austin, Texas.
Two cranes collided and partially collapsed at a construction site in Austin, Texas.(Spectrum News Austin via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Two cranes collided and at least partially collapsed at a construction site in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, injuring at least 22 people, authorities said.

Footage posted by TV station KVUE showed two cranes tangled several stories above a building under construction a few miles north of downtown in a rapidly growing neighborhood that includes residential, retail and office space. The development also includes a children’s hospital near the accident site.

At least 22 people were hurt, including at least seven who were being treated and prepped for transport to a hospital, Austin-Travis County EMS reported. At least eight ambulances were headed to the scene.

TV footage showed one of the crane operators still inside the crane cabin, although it did not appear to be damaged.

Authorities described it as a “crane collision” and a “structural collapse,” but they did not immediately provide more details.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday.

Coronavirus

US outlines sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: moments ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
In a report to Congress and an accompanying “playbook” for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department sketched out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or possibly later this year.

National

Oklahoma lawmaker planning legislation to classify attacks on police as hate crime

Updated: moments ago
|
By Travis Leder
An Oklahoma state senator plans to file legislation that would make attacks on police, first responders and military members a hate crime.

National

What Biden or Trump could do for your student loans

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Anna Helhoski, NerdWallet
Campaign proposals are no guarantee of laws to come, but they show which ideas are taking root.

National

Hurricane Sally floods Gulf Coast; section of Pensacola bridge collapses

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Moving at an agonizingly slow 3 mph, Sally finally came ashore at 4:45 a.m. local time with top winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Supreme Court to stick with arguments via telephone, for now

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With 87-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg being treated for cancer and five of her colleagues also age 65 or older, the court is taking no chances that putting the justices in close proximity to each other might make them more vulnerable to catching the virus.

Michigan

Crews responding to fire at Red Roof Inn

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Multiple departments are responding to the scene right now.

National

Hurricane Sally makes landfall on Gulf Coast

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
Sally makes landfall on Gulf Shores, Alabama as a category 2 hurricane.

News

University Park Mall won’t open on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
“In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones,” said David Simon.

National

Nurse at federal detention center in Ga. criticizes COVID response, unnecessary hysterectomies

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|