Miguel Cabrera homers to help Tigers beat Royals 6-0

DETROIT (AP) - Miguel Cabrera hit a homer and a double to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0. Matthew Boyd bounced back with a strong performance, throwing five-plus scoreless innings and giving up just two hits. Boyd allowed seven runs over three-plus innings in his previous start as Milwaukee beat Detroit 19-0 last week. Jakob Junis started in place of Danny Duffy, who missed the team’s flight to Detroit. Junis gave up five runs and seven hits. Detroit had lost three straight and 10 of 13 games. Kansas City had won six straight.

